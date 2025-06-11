Confusion as driver dies inside park vehicle on Lagos- Ibadan exp

30.5 C
By Israel Adekayero

A tragic scene unfolded at New Garage along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when a middle-aged man, Adebowale Adelere, was found struggling for his life inside a parked vehicle.

Adelere was discovered unresponsive in his Chery car with registration number LND 483 FV, parked near the NGAB filling station.

According to witnesses, he was seen gasping for breath moments before he sadly passed away, despite efforts to seek help.

Eyewitnesses said members of the transport union were the first to raise the alarm after noticing the man in distress.

Unfortunately, despite their repeated attempts to assist, the man died yesterday before medical personnel could arrive at the scene, leaving bystanders helpless and visibly shaken.

The deceased’s body has been deposited at Divine Hospital Mortuary, where an autopsy is expected to determine the exact cause of death.

As of the time of this report, authorities have yet to release an official statement, while investigations continue.

