Compt. Oladeji hands over Customs FOU operations to new comptroller

In compliance with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) directives, Comptroller Kola Oladeji has handed reins of command at the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A Ikeja to the new Comptroller, Muhammed Shuaibu, following his transfer from the unit to Customs Headquarters, Abuja, for higher responsibilities.

While handing over the unit’s operations, Oladeji, who disclosed that the zone under his watch has recorded tremendous achievements, urged Shuaibu to sustain the aggressive operations against smugglers across the Southwest states.

At the handing over ceremony on Wednesday, the outgone Comptroller rallied support for the Shuaibu, appealing that the officers remain diligent in their duties to ensure that the unit achieve its mandate under the new Comptroller.

He said, ” With the experience of the incoming Comptroller, Mr. Mohammed Shuaibu, I can only hope that this zone will keep the flag flying by sustaining the tempo of overcoming economic sabotage and also the facilitation of legitimate traits.

“I sincerely want to express my gratitude to the entire members of this zone for their support, loyalty towards my successful reign at this zone.

“I enjoin you all to give maximum support to the new Comptroller even more than you gave me. You must not relent in your efforts for this agency.

“I want to also immensely appreciate the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashiru Adeniyi, for his fatherly love for me in my journey in this noble agency. He has made my roles in the Customs Service seamless and he really deserves my appreciation.”

Responding, Shuaibu, who hails from Nasarawa State, commended the operational efforts of the outgoing Comptroller, Adedeji, and the officers at the Unit for their contributions towards maintaining the ethics of the force.

The appointee commended the efforts of the zone in collecting customs revenue, facilitating trade, combating smuggling and border security activities, carrying its role in the national police force alongside ensuring efficient movement of goods.

The new zonal leader who holds a Masters’ Degree from the Lagos State University disclosed his keen interested in maintaining the already actualized feat at the zone and enjoined all officers to regularly imbibe in themselves in actions which will improve the agency’s landmark for further developments in the country.

“I feel happy to be here. And I commend the efforts of the outgoing Comptroller, the officers of this zone and I am sure that our efforts will further add to the positives of the Nigeria Customs Service.

” I know we will work together in cooperation to identify and act on the necessary steps to contribute our quota to the development of the Nigerian Customs Service and Nigeria as a whole “.