Commuters, others stranded after fuel scarcity bites hard across Lagos

The dawn of a Monday morning broke with a sudden trail of many commuters stranded at various bus stops, who rained endless lamentations as commercial vehicles were scarce on the roads as a result of fuel scarcity particularly the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) which is biting hard across Lagos State.

The scarcity of vehicles was said to have been attributed to the fuel scarcity, which was gradually building up traffic across some parts of the state.

Many commuters were seen stranded at major bus stops along Ojota road, such as Onigbogbo garage, Olososun road, among others and many passengers were left to scramble for available bus in long queues while some resorted to trekking.

A motorist, who spoke under anonymity, said that they had to increase the transportation fare because of the scarcity of fuel and the challenges involved in purchasing it which was not favorable to them.

“there is no fuel. We are not the cause. We had to increase the t fare though many passengers were complaining about it but it is not also convenient for us as well.” he said.

According to a commuter, who simply identified herself as Bola, the outcome of the fuel scarcity was unexpected as she didn’t realize it until she got to the bus stop and that it left many people stranded.

“It was a friend that called to inform me about the fuel scarcity. it was so unexpected until i got to bus stop to see a long queue and no bus available.On my way I saw a lot of cars queuing for fuel, people with kegs fighting just to get fuel but the price was still 162 naira at Conoil opposite Lasuth”

In the words of another commuter, identified as Iya Beji, she lamented over the hike in transportation fare by motorist at every slightest fuel scarcity and that the government were not doing anything to address the situation either.

“I don’t know why eveything is just hard in Nigeria. Any small thing, the drivers have doubled the price. From Ojota to Alausa is N150 and just this morning it was increased to N200 over fuel scarcity. Our politicians will not address this problem now, they are only interested in the elections.” she said.

As gathered, Fuel scarcity had been building up in some parts across the country before now particularly in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where vehicles and people have been seen queuing up for fuel since May.

