Commuters face delays as Lagos ride-hailing drivers begin strike

Commuters in Lagos faced long delays on Monday as ride-hailing drivers launched a three-day strike to protest low fares and high platform commissions.

The strike, organized by the Amalgamated Union of App‑Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) in Lagos, has seen drivers log off from apps like Uber, Bolt, and inDrive, leaving many commuters scrambling for alternatives.

Drivers cite unsustainable fare structures amid rising fuel prices, vehicle maintenance costs, inflation, and daily living expenses, which make it nearly impossible to earn a sustainable income.

The union’s Public Relations Officer, Steven Iwindoye, explained that the strike followed exhaustive but unsuccessful attempts to resolve long-standing grievances affecting app-based transport workers across the state.

“Drivers face rising operational costs, but fare structures and platform policies have not been adjusted to reflect these realities,” he said. “Thousands of drivers now struggle to earn a living despite working long hours.”

Describing the strike which began yesterday as a necessary measure, Iwindoye emphasized that drivers would completely log off from all platforms during the three-day period to draw attention to their plight.

He outlined 10 key demands submitted to ride-hailing companies and government authorities, including an immediate fare review, reduction of commission percentages, a regulated minimum base fare, improved rider verification systems, functional emergency panic buttons with rapid response mechanisms, and comprehensive accident, health, and life insurance coverage.

Iwindoye stressed that the strike is not intended to punish commuters but to secure fair treatment, economic sustainability, and enhanced safety protections for drivers providing essential transportation services.

At the end of the three-day shutdown, the union said it would review responses from ride-hailing companies and government authorities before deciding whether to suspend or extend the strike.

Iwindoye apologized for any inconvenience to residents, emphasizing that “the union remains open to dialogue” and urging urgent engagement from the state government, regulatory agencies, and platform managements to resolve the issues.