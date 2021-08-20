Community residents raise concerns after gunmen kill five farmers in Osun

Residents of Modakeke town in Ile-Ife, Osun State have raised concerns over security after gunmen stormed routes to the farm and killed no fewer than five farmers in the town.

As gathered, the gunmen, who were said to have arrived the town on commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada, and occupied the route to the farm, ambushed and killed the five farmers from the town.

The murder of the five farmers has, however, generated concerns among residents in Ile-Ife owing to fears of a reprisal attack from indigenes of Modakeke, a neighbouring town.

Following the attacks that claimed the five farmers live on Friday, traders and artisans were seen hurriedly closing their businesses and left for their respective homes to avoid been possible victims.

It was learnt that the fear among the traders and artisans were that the attack could snowball into another Ife-Modakeke riots that claimed many lives over a decade ago.

Confirming the attack, Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, told newsmen that it occurred in the early hours and that they were yet to confirm the identity of the assailants.

Opalola hinted that the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had deployed a police tactical team from both Ife and Modakeke to restore peace across the Ile-Ife and Modakeke axis.

She also added that investigation had commenced on the circumstance behind the killing, assuring Nigerians that perpetrators of the heinous crime would be brought to justice.

Opalola said that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi had also waded into the matter by appealing to his subjects to maintain peace, as a way of preventing the situation from escalating.

It would be recalled that Ile-Ife and Modakeke communities have a long history of communal clashes, which had led to the loss of many lives and the destruction of property.

