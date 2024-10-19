Commercial motorcyclists kill policeman in Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified Assistant Superintendent of Police has been confirmed dead after he was attacked by commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada riders during a traffic enforcement operation in Agege axis of Lagos State.

The deceased was said to have led a team of policemen to an accident scene around the WEMCO junction by Mobil road, Agege,

At the scene, the deceased officer and his team came under attack from commercial motorcyclists, also known as Okada riders that disagreed with the law enforcement officers strategy to address the issue.

Following the alleged murder, the police has arrested no fewer than five of the suspects, just as search for others have been intensified.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development, described the act as needless and uncalled for.

Hundeyin said the police team got a distress call at about 1.40 am on Saturday about an accident that involved an Okada rider and a trailer at WEMCO junction Mobil Road by Pen Cinema Agege.

The police spokesman revealed that a preliminary investigation revealed that an Okada rider ran into the trailer, which led to his death in the process.

He said, “On getting to the scene, the team met a large number of motorcycle riders who had gathered around the place. However, the patrol team, in the process of evacuating the truck, came under attack by the riders who insisted on torching the truck, as a result of which one ASP, 46 years old, was injured on the head and died on the spot while the truck driver escaped.

“Five suspects have since been arrested, and manhunt for others is on.”