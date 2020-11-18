Commercial motorcyclists attack BRT buses during protest in Lagos

Pandemonium has broke out on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway with commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders protesting against Nigerian Police arrest and impoundment of motorcycles on major roads across the state.

The protest, which resulted into attacking the state-owned Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses plying the road, was said to have started when officers of the Nigerian Police deployed to Lagos State Taskforce on environmental and special offences Unit stormed the busy road to impounded Okada found contravening the law.

MORE DETAILS LATER