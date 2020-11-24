Commercial Motorcyclist, hoodlums set police station ablaze in Ibadan

Activities in Agodi Gate axis of Ibadan, Oyo State was said to have been disrupted after commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada rider and hoodlums set police station over alleged shooting of a motorcyclist by prison officials.

As gathered, the angry mob pounced on the prison warders and law enforcement station on Tuesday after a gunshot was released hitting the Okada rider who fell afterwards.

It was learnt that before the gunshot sound was heard, the okada rider had an argument with prison officials that was said to have directed the motorcyclists to vacate the assess road to the prison premises.

An eyewitness narrated that while the Okada riders were still contemplating on the directive, the prison officer confronted the operators to leave the road and the action degenerated into violence leading to a face-off between Okada riders and prison officer.

The eyewitness added that the mob, in order to vent their anger after news filtered in that the Okada rider hit by bullet could have died, stormed police station at Agodi Gate and set it ablaze.

Reacting over the development, police spokesman, Gbenga Fadeyi, stressed that none of the policemen at the station shot at the scene.

Fadeyi added that the Okada rider, who was said to have died by his colleagues, only sustained a bullet wound, alive and alive and receiving treatment at the hospital.

As part of the strategy to restore peace to the axis, the police spokesman disclosed that a team of Joint security task force Operation Burst has taken over the scene to restore normalcy in the area.