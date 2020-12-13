Commercial bus driver to appear before Court after assaulting LASTMA officer

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that plans had been concluded to prosecute a commercial bus driver for assaulting an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

As stated, the commercial driver identified as Fred Onwuche would be arraigned next week before the court for allegedly assaulting the LASTMA official, Razaq Kosoko.

Confirming the development, the state’s Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), said that the prosecution would serve as deterrents to other recalcitrant motorists across the state.

Through a statement on Sunday by the ministry’s Director, Public Affairs, Kayode Oyekanmi, Onigbanjo warned that the state would no longer condone recalcitrant motorists and residents who habitually assault state government officials.

“The State Government shall not hesitate to prosecute to the full extent of the law, recalcitrant motorists and residents who assault State officials on assigned duties.

“Such attacks will no longer be tolerated under any circumstances. The State Government is poised to uphold the rule of law by ensuring that the fundamental right of every resident is protected,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that Activities around Jakande in Lekki axis of Lagos State on Tuesday were put on hold briefly after Onwuche attacked Razak who was enforcing traffic laws on the Island.

As gathered, trouble started when the driver was arrested by the LASTMA personnel for not using a seat belt while driving.

Onwuche, driving an unpainted Suzuki Minibus with registration number AAA 693 YC, was said to have been angered by his arrest and attacked the traffic officer with a pestle.

Upon attacking him, Razak was said to have been drenched in his own blood as he sustained varying head and body injuries during the incident.