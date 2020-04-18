Comedian, Helen Paul, husband celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Popular female stand-up comedian, Helen Paul, popular called Tatafo and her husband, are celebrating 10th wedding anniversary.

Announcing the achievement, Paul posted on her official social media handle different pictures of the husband and herself standing together to celebrate the milestone.

Paul, who is the first stand-up comedian to obtain Ph.d in the art, commended her husband for the support since their wedding and to have allowed her engage in whatever she likes.

In the series of post, the stand-up comedian, who described the husband as her best friend said: “Happy anniversary to us, it is 10 and we are still counting”.

She disclosed that more revelations will be made when they celebrates their 15 years anniversary.