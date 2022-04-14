Colombia’s former football captain dies after road accident

A Colombian former football captain, Freddy Rincon, has been confirmed to have died after sustaining severe head injuries during an accident in the city of Cali earlier in the week.

Rincon, it was learnt, sustained the injuries after the vehicle he was driving in the Colombian city collided with a bus making him go into a coma before his death.

The death of the 55-year-old former soccer player was confirmed by the medical director of the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali, Laureano Quintero, on Thursday.

Addressing pressmen on the former Colombian captain’s death, Quintero stressed that despite all the efforts of our teams, Freddy Rincon, has passed away.

Rincon was a commanding midfielder who played for Colombian sides Santa Fe and America de Cali, while he also had spells in Europe with Napoli and Real Madrid.

The deceased captained Brazilian football club, Corinthians, to the first Club World Championship title in 2000 and was also part of the ‘golden generation of Colombian players who took the national side to three consecutive World Cups in 1990, 1994, and 1998.

Rincon scored 17 goals during his international career and was on the scoresheet against Argentina in a 5-0 World Cup qualifier victory in Buenos Aires in 1993.

After retiring, he managed a number of lower-league sides in Brazil, while he also worked as a youth coach at his former club, Corinthians, and as an assistant manager at Atletico Mineiro.

FIFA joined the tributes to the former Colombia midfielder and tweeted: “We join together with many in the world of football to remember Freddy Rincon.

“Our sincere condolences go to his loved ones, former teammates and fans from the clubs he played for, and of the Colombia national team who he represented at three World Cups. Rest in peace.”

