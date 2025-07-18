Colombian emergency team rescues 18 miners under collapse gold site

The Colombian emergency team has rescued no fewer than 18 miners who were trapped under a collapsed gold mining site in the country.

They were rescued under the rubbles by the emergency team after 12 hours of intensive search and rescue operations.

After being rescued, the miners, who wore blue jumpsuits and yellow helmets, were greeted with cheers and hugs by their colleagues and the rescue team who gave them resuscitating drinks for invigoration.

A representative of a local miner’s association, Yarley Marin, disclosed that the collapse was caused due to a mechanical failure at the facility designed to prevent landslides and blocking the mine’s main exit.

The National Mining Agency on Friday stated that the incident occurred at the El Minon mine, Remedios, Antioquia in northwest Colombia.