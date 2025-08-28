Colombia presidential candidate killer gets 7yrs jail term

The teenager who killed Colombian former presidential candidate, Miguel Uribe, has been sentenced to seven years juvenile detention by the country’s court after being found guilty of contravened the law.

Aside from being sentenced, the court ruled that the minor (name withheld) should be deprived of liberty having been found guilty of murder and possession of a firearm.

The prosecution held that the convict shot 39-year-old Uribe three times, twice in the head, while on an election campaign resulting in a need for medical intervention to keep him alive.

After the attack on the politician on June 7 in Bogota, Uribe was rushed to the hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries within two months of admission inside the intensive care before medical experts pronounced him death from cerebral haemorrhage barely two weeks ago.

During the court proceeding yesterday, the court ruled that the teenager will not be transferred to an adult prison until after turning 18.