Colombia declares state of emergency after flood kills 18 persons

Colombia has declared a nationwide state of emergency in response to catastrophic flooding that has claimed at least 18 lives and displaced thousands of families in the country’s northern cattle belt.

The disaster struck after a dam and rivers overflowed in Córdoba, one of the worst-hit departments, affecting more than 150,000 residents.

The severe weather has devastated northern regions, particularly the cattle-raising belt, where communities were inundated, grazing lands ruined, and urgent humanitarian needs have emerged.

According to Colombia disaster relief agency, the floods have destroyed over 4,300 homes and submerged vast areas used for grazing and agriculture.

The emergency decree, issued yesterday in Bogotá, was prompted by an unusually intense rainy season fueled by Caribbean cold fronts, which dumped a month’s worth of precipitation in just a few days.

Departments including Córdoba, Sucre, and Antioquia were among those hardest hit, with infrastructure overwhelmed and communities left at risk.

Under the decree, President Gustavo Petro can take special measures for 30 days to address the crisis, including allocating resources to impacted regions without congressional approval.

Local officials reported that water levels in Córdoba are still rising, with emergency services prioritizing evacuations, food distribution, clean water, and medical support for affected populations.

Experts warn that climate change and Colombia’s rainy season have increased the frequency of extreme flooding events. Authorities are urging citizens to stay alert, follow evacuation orders, and are emphasizing the need for long-term flood management and infrastructure improvements.