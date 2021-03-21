Coca-Cola awards N303m waste recycling grants to 8 Nigerian NGOs

Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited and the Nigerian Bottling Company have awarded N303 million grants in support of eight local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to drive recycling in the country.

Head public affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe said, “Coca-Cola remains committed to uplifting Nigeria and creating an ecosystem of sustainable economic growth in our communities.

Organisations listed to benefit from the grants include Statewide Waste and Environmental Education Foundation, Platform for Society Support Initiative, Aid for Rural Education Access Initiative, Do Good Social Impact Foundation, Baywood Foundation, Initiative for Gender Empowerment and Creativity, Bunmi Adedayo Foundation and RecyclePoints Foundation.

Five of these projects, Waste in the City, Waste to Strap, Mission Zero Plastic, Waste to Wealth, and Project DORI are focused on combating the plastic waste challenge and creating a second life for these plastic bottles clogging the gutters and waterways.

“These community-based sustainability projects are set to be deployed across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Delta, Enugu, Oyo, Kwara, Kano, Kaduna, & Bauchi states, and will aid job creation for thousands of women and youths while engendering relevant behavioural changes. The projects seek to recover over 3,000 tonnes of plastic waste and economically empower over 5,000 women and youths over a 12-month period,” she said.