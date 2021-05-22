COAS, other ill-fated plane crash victims’ bodies arrive Abuja for burial

Remains of late Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other personnel that died during a plane crash in Kaduna State yesterday have arrived the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for burial.

The bodies accompanied by some wives of the deceased officers who could not hold back their tears, arrived at the Protestant church, Airforce base, Abuja, on Saturday for the final rites before they would be committed to mother earth.

The ten officers were in the entourage of the COAS who died in the ill-fated aircraft. The bodies were brought to the NAF base where the funeral service is currently underway.

The deceased officers include Brigadier General Olayinka and other crew members, FLT LT T.O Asaniyi, FLT LT AA Olufade, SGT Adesina, and ACM Oyedepo.

Meanwhile, corpses of Attahiru, and others muslim officers, who died in a Beachcraft 350 aircraft and received at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at about 11am, were moved to the National Mosque.

More details to follow…

