Coalition prays for Tinubu’s success, APC victory in 2027

Ahead of 2027 general election, scores of Muslim and Christian clerics have gathered to offer prayers for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, describing the session as an avenue to seek divine intervention for the president as the poll’s date draws near.

The prayer session organized by members of the Presidential Coalition Council (PCC), served as an avenue for the clerics to invoke divine guidance and protection for the president as he pilots the country’s affairs towards attaining growth as well as development and seeks another four-year mandate from Nigerians.

The prayer session held in Ikeja on Tuesday was attended by the PCC national coordinator and lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal constituency, Abiodun Faleke, Lagos State former deputy governors, Adebisi Sosan, Abiodun Ogunleye, former speaker of the state house of assembly, Jokotola Pelumi, former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, Lagos APC former chairman, Henry Ajomale, council chairmen, and others.

The prayer session, led by the Overseer of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church of All Nations, Gilgal Iju-Ogundimu, Ifako-Ijaye, Sobukola Olubode, and the National Chief Imam of Ahmadiyyah Nurul Islam, Nigeria, Imam Abdulkabeer Komolafe.

Addressing the gathering, the Secretary of the PCC and former Chairman of Mosan-Okunola Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos, Abiodun Mafe, stated that the prayers and religious rites were meant to seek divine intervention for President Tinubu’s second-term bid

According to him, this prayer session serves as the spiritual cornerstone for the official takeoff of the PCC activities for the year.

He added that the gathering was aimed at securing God’s guidance and a smooth political transition in 2027.

“This prayer session brings together members of the PCC and clerics from both faiths to seek divine support for our leader, President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.”

Speaking at the event, Prophet Olubode described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a legend and a God-chosen leader at this critical moment in the nation’s history. He prayed that no force working against the President and the Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, would prevail.

He further prayed that God would guide President Tinubu on his second-term journey, urging both the President and Hon. Faleke to remain steadfast in faith and trust strongly in God.

In his remarks, Imam Abdulkabeer Komolafe encouraged Nigerians to always show gratitude to God, noting that thanksgiving attracts more blessings. He also stressed the importance of forgiveness towards those who have offended them.

The cleric reminded the gathering of the need to care for their parents, noting that many individuals occupying high offices today are beneficiaries of their parents’ goodwill and prayers.

According to Imam Komolafe, public office holders must remain committed to their responsibilities and persevere despite challenges. He also enjoined them to uphold humility at all times, regardless of their positions, and to treat fellow human beings with sincerity and the fear of God.