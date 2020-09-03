Coalition faults Buhari over petrol price hike

A coalition of a grassroots movement, the National Consultative Front (NCFront) has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari on the recent increase in the price of premium motor spirit, known better as petrol from N138.62 per litre to N151.56 per litre, saying the development shows the administration’s insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians.

The coalition described the hike in the price of petrol as inhuman and an attempt to further worsen woes of Nigerians barely few days after an increase in electricity tariff amongst others being contending with the citizens.

The coalition’s Head, Public Affairs Bureau, Dr Tanko Yunusa, said that it was regretting that President Buhari who enjoyed goodwill and trust of Nigerians who voted en masse for his reelection could turn deafening ears to plight of citizens still grappling with negative effect of coronavirus.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, Yunusa urged the administration to look inward by putting in place policies to mitigate hardships occasioned by outbreak of coronavirus on the citizens, rather than seeking different avenues to further impoverish the citizens.

He noted that it was surprising that the government that rode to power on the back of change mantra could turn around and endorsed all that it stands against during the electioneering campaign.

“We utterly regret that the administration is carrying on as if its sole aim of seeking and acquiring another term of political power is to punish Nigerians for a supposed grouse that has remained unclear. Else, there’s no other reason as to why a government would so prey on hapless citizens still battling with untold hardship foisted by COVID-19 lockdown. However, it is now up to the Nigerians to join hands with NCFront Leaders of conscience in emancipating themselves from a ruling class that can neither guarantee their security nor care about their welfare.

“Some of the litanies of woes visited on Nigerian citizens by the Buhari government range from the serial increase in petroleum products since it came into power, jacking up of the Value Added Tax (VAT), introduction of stamp duties in all banking transactions, and the obnoxious, callous and unconscionable recent introduction of tax on all tenancy and lease agreements.

“Nigerians, if nothing is done can expect more vindictive economic policies tailored towards ensuring that the citizenry is pauperised into docility and submission to the administration’s full-blown dictatorial proclivities. The recent punitive amount of N5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira only) for hate speech announced by the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed, was another building block in the construction of the edifice for despotic rulership by the Buhari regime.

“We believe that the impoverishment of citizens by the demobilising economic policies of the Buhari government is aimed at weakening Nigerians’ resolve to challenge the ruling political at elections by making them docile, malleable and submissive to the Buhari regime. Nigerians can wean themselves off their complacency and docility by joining NCFront to pull off a major electoral ballot revolution that is underway,” the statement said.