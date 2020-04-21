CNN presenter, Richard Quest, test positive for coronavirus

By News Desk

Richard Quest, host of CNN International’s Quest Means Business and economics reporter for the network, said that he tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

“I am thankful and grateful that I don’t seem to have any of the horrific symptoms of the others,” Quest told viewers Monday. “I just have a nasty cough which, thankfully tonight because of our excellent technical staff, you haven’t heard me too much spluttering away”.

He said that he will continue to work but will “take it easy if it all gets too much.

“I feel fine. I feel good,” said Quest, who hosts his show from New York. “And there are important things that you and I need to talk about overnight. such as negative oil and the way the markets are going down and what still needs to be done”.

On his social media handle, Quest said, “I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms — just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.”

Two other on-air figures at the network, Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin, also have tested positive for the coronavirus. Cuomo has continued to anchor Cuomo Prime Time, but Baldwin, a daytime anchor, has taken time out to recover. She had written about her ordeal. She said that she hopes to return to the air on April 27.

