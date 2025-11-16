CMS ex-students launch multi-billion-naira ICT Centre to boost learning standards

Determined to redefine learning standards for future generations, the Old Grammarians Society (OGS) of CMS Grammar School, Lagos State, has launched a multi-billion-naira Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Development Centre to address the challenges within the learning institution.

According to the former students, the project will boost learning standards to compete favourably with other schools globally and preserve the CMS legacy for future generations.

The centre, which will serve as the hub for the school’s digital transformation, is expected to be completed in 18 months, formed the backdrop of the 2025 Merit Awards held at Venerable B.A. Adelaja Hall, Bariga, where the association honoured 27 alumni for their distinguished contributions to the school and society.

Aside from that, four senior Old Grammarians, aged between 86 and 90, were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards, while 23 others were recognised with Individual Merit Awards for their service and community impact.

The OGS President, Lekan Ogunbanwo, a dedicated maintenance board has been set up to ensure that all facilities provided by the Old Grammarian Society remain fully functional long after completion.

“We work hand-in-hand with the Executive Secretary, the principal, and school management to ensure standards never drop. This ICT Centre is part of our commitment to supporting the school in every way possible,” he added.

On the award, Ogunbanwo praised the lifetime honourees for excelling in fields such as engineering, medicine and accounting, including one recipient decorated with the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).

He said their achievements set a benchmark for younger Grammarians, expressing gratitude to the Anglican Communion and the Lagos Anglican Schools Management Board for their sustained partnership in preserving the school’s standards.

The Executive Secretary of the management board, Victor Olusa, applauded the Old Boys for nurturing leaders across Nigeria, Europe and America.

“The honourees represent the enduring greatness of CMS Grammar School,” he said, noting that the annual Merit Awards reflect both achievement and divine grace.

The society’s former President, Olu Vincent, added that the awards underscored a seamless generational handover within the Old Grammarians Society, strengthened by an oath of allegiance that binds members to uphold the school’s century-old traditions.

With the ICT Centre rising and alumni engagement deepening, the association says it remains committed to strengthening academics, music and sports and to ensuring CMS Grammar School continues to produce exceptional leaders for generations to come.