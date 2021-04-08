Ogun cleric under detention for raping 17yrs-old church member

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old Prophet, Tayo Shobowale for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old girl (name withheld) during a prayer session in the church in Oke Igbala, Ifo area of the state.

As learnt, the suspect, who’s in charge of one Cherubim & Seraphim Church in the state was said to have invited the young lady to the church for a prayer session sometime in March 2021.

As stated, the teenage girl who was accompanied to the police station by her mother alleged that the prophet took advantage of being alone with him in the church to forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

After a thorough engagement of the report, the law enforcement agency accompanied the victim’s family to the scene where the incident occurred, arrested the “randy cleric” and detained him for allegedly engaging in the act that was classified as a criminal offense in the state.

The suspect, when interrogated by the men of the operatives, denied the allegations, but when confronted by the victim, surrendered to the commission of the crime.

Speaking on the prophet’s detention, the Ogun command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered a thorough investigation of the case, with a directive that the suspect be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

According to him, The victim further stated that, after the illicit affair, the cleric ordered her to take a spiritual bath in the church with an already spiritually prepared candle, which he rubbed all over her body. Since then, the victim complained that she has been having spiritual attacks which always make her fall down and remain unconscious for hours,” the victim was quoted as saying.

“On interrogation, the suspect initially denied the allegations, but when he was confronted by the victim, it was very difficult for him to absolve himself of the allegations,” the PPRO disclosed.