Cleric, two others risk jail terms for possessing N15m counterfeit notes

The Nigerian Police has arrested a cleric and two others for allegedly being in possession of N1000 counterfeit notes that amounted to over N15 million in Niger state.

As gathered, the suspects, a 48 years old cleric, Sabastine Dabu, from Zuru Kebbi State, a 42 years old Emmanuel Akazuwa, from Adi village, Buruku Local area of Benue State, and 50 years old Umar Mohammed, from Pandogari, Rafi Lg area of the state, were apprehended while negotiating buyer for the currency.

Parading the suspects before newsmen in Minna, the state capital on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Niger Command, Wasiu Abiodun, said they were apprehended by the Police in Kontagora axis of the State.

Abiodun hinted that Emmanuel, the mastermind of the crime, was arrested in possession of the told amount at a Hotel in Kontagora, area of the state, alongside Sabastine and Umar who were suspected to be his agents.

He explained that during interrogation, Emmanuel, who confessed to the crime, alleged that he bought the fake currency from one Nifom, presently at large, in Katsina-Ala, Benue State at the rate of N150, 000.

According to him, Emmanuel met the cleric, Sabastine, at a Cathedral Congress in Makurdi, and that he promised to assist him to sell the currency to traders and other dealers.

The police spokesman further stated that Umar, after contracting the clergyman, arrived at the hotel where they were nabbed in an attempt to meet a buyer that had promised to buy it from them.

During the parade, Abiodun assured Nigerians that the suspects would be arraigned in court after the command completes their investigations to ascertain others involve in the business.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

