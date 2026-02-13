Cleric seek divine intervention for Cross River economy

The Lead Pastor of Outpouring Assembly International Church, Reverend Tonye Daniels, has urged residents and leaders in Cross River State to keep praying and work together on policies that can help the state achieve its full economic potential.

He said the state is at a critical juncture in its development journey and requires both spiritual renewal and strategic governance reforms to unlock its vast economic potential in tourism, agriculture, and maritime trade.

Daniels made the call on Friday in Calabar during his 50th birthday celebration, marked by the maiden Tony Daniels Public Lecture themed, “The Cross River State of Our Dream.”

Describing the Golden Jubilee as a season of reflection and responsibility, the cleric said that beyond spiritual declarations, citizens and leaders must harmonise vision, governance, and divine guidance to drive sustainable development.

Quoting scripture, he stressed that residents should pray for the peace and prosperity of the land while engaging in constructive dialogue capable of shaping public policy and economic direction.

“It is not enough to just pray or speak over the land. We must sit down, reason together and align ourselves with the vision of what God intends to do in Cross River State,” he said.

An architect by training and revivalist preacher, Daniels said hosting a public lecture instead of a conventional celebration was his way of giving back to society.

“As I enter the next phase of my life, I remain a willing vessel. I trust God to use me to advance His purpose for our state and our nation,” he added.

On the performance of the current administration, Daniels said it was too early to assign a percentage rating but noted that the government was steering the state in what he described as the right direction. He urged Cross Riverians to remain hopeful, united, and committed to building the state of their collective dream.

Delivering the keynote address, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Eyoawan Andem said Cross River would remain “unstoppable” if leadership and citizens aligned governance with truth, unity, and sound principles.

She traced the state’s historical foundation to early missionary influence, stressing that its development trajectory is rooted in faith, resilience, and natural endowments.

Andem expressed optimism that dormant assets such as Tinapa and the proposed deep seaport would be reactivated, citing renewed approvals and programmes aimed at boosting continental and intra-African trade.

“Our dream is that what once appeared forgotten or dormant will be activated. These will not remain dreams; they will become realities,” she said.

The event drew stakeholders from government, the private sector, academia, and the clergy, who examined pathways to economic revival, infrastructure expansion, and improved trade opportunities.