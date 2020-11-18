Cleric bags two-year jail term for defrauding Nigerian-US based woman

A High Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) pastor, Israel Ogundipe, to two years imprisonment for defrauding a United States-based woman, Olaide Oni, of the sum of N11 million.

Ogundipe, the Shepherd-in-charge of Global Genesis Parish, was sentenced after the court found him guilty on two of the seven charges brought against him.

The defendant was charged with seven counts bordering on fraud and obtaining money by false pretenses, preferred against him by the Lagos State Government since 2007.

During the trial, the Judge, Justice Olabisi Akinlade, who sentenced the cleric on Wednesday during a proceeding that lasted for over four hours, to one-year imprisonment on counts two and four and discharged him on counts 1, 3, 5, 6, and 7 for lack of evidence against him.

Earlier, the cleric, however, earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was brought before the court.