Report on Interest
under logo

Sanwo-Olu sacks commissioner over performance, reshuffles…

The Guild

Buhari cautions EndSARS protesters against fresh…

The Guild

Arsenal executives agree to pay cut over coronavirus

The Guild
MetroNews

Cleric bags two-year jail term after defrauding Nigerian-US based woman

By News Desk

By The Guild

A High Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) pastor, Israel Ogundipe, to two years imprisonment for defrauding a United States-based woman, Olaide Oni, of the sum of N11 million.

Ogundipe, the Shepherd-in-charge of Global Genesis Parish, was sentenced after the court found him guilty on two of the seven charges brought against him.

The defendant was charged with seven counts bordering on fraud and obtaining money by false pretenses, preferred against him by the Lagos State Government since 2007.

During the trial, the Judge, Justice Olabisi Akinlade, who sentenced the cleric on Wednesday during a proceeding that lasted for over four hours, to one-year imprisonment on counts two and four and discharged him on counts 1, 3, 5, 6, and 7 for lack of evidence against him.

Earlier, the cleric, however, earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was brought before the court.

The Guild 1920 posts 17 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.