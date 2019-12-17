Clashes between Lagos NURTW factions spread, Police wades in

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

The ongoing clash between members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ijesha axis, Lagos State has spread to other communities.

As residents continue to panic, a member of NURTW told the Guild that police personnel deployed to the axis have not been able to quell the clash centered on who controls NURTW affairs within Ijesha.

It was learned that the clash that started within Pako and Cassette Bus stop axis has spread to Adekunle Kuye, Ogunlana, and Willie Omiyi axis at about 8pm on Tuesday with sporadic gunshots.

A member of the transport Union told the guild that the renewed clash started when the faction backed by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo backed attacked the Waheed Eshinlokun faction.

It was gathered that sounds of gunshots subsided when men of the Nigerian Police stormed the axis, forcing both factions to retreat.

A reliable source told our correspondent that the renewed clash was the outcome of the meeting held between MC Oluomo and members loyal to him. And during the meeting, he boasted that no one including the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, can relieve him of his duties.

It was learned that some members of the Road Transport Employment Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), who had allies in NURTW especially within the Eshinlokun faction also engage in the clash.

The RTEAN members that joined the fight had earlier been hinted that the overthrow of the incumbent administration would mark the end of their activities in Ijesha; NURTW aimed to be sole collector of all transport dues.

A member of the NURTW, who did not want his name mentioned, narrated that efforts by members to end the face-off have failed to yield success due to MC Oluomo’s interest in who becomes chairman of the Ijesha branch.

“Both factions have held meetings thrice with MC Oluomo and after the meeting, MC Oluomo will hold another discussion with the Olorunlugo faction and the outcome is always another attack on the other faction.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, proved abortive.