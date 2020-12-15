CJN tests coronavirus positive, places under isolation in Dubai

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Following his positive status, the nation’s top jurist has been placed under isolation in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for his treatment protocols.

Confirming the development, A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, said that Muhammad was in good shape and responding to treatments.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria in Abuja, Saulawa, noted that the CJN has been isolated and was receiving care in one of the nation’s treatments centres.

It would be recalled that Muhammad was absent from Monday’s new legal year ceremony of the Supreme Court.

Details shortly…