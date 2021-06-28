CJN swears in 18 Appeal Court justices

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has sworn in the 18 judges recently elevated to the Court of Appeal for swift administration of justice in the country.

The new sworn-in justices are Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State), Muhammad Sirajo (Plateau), Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa), Yusuf Bashir (Taraba), Usman Musale (Yobe), Ibrahim Jauro (Yobe), Abba Mohammed (Kano State), and Bature Gafai (Katsina).

Others swon-in in Abuja on Monday are Danlami Senchi (Kebbi), and Mohammed Abubakar (Sokoto), Hassan Sule (Zamfara), Kenneth Amadi (Imo), Peter Affen (Bayelsa), Sybil Gbagi (Delta), Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos), Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun), Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo), and Bola Ademola (Ondo).

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

