Report on Interest
under logo

Exclusive: LASG arraigns killers of LASTMA officer

The Guild

Presidential Powers and the VP

The Guild

Police nabs killer of Oyo prominent farmer, Aborode

The Guild
News

CJN swears in 18 Appeal Court justices

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has sworn in the 18 judges recently elevated to the Court of Appeal for swift administration of justice in the country.

The new sworn-in justices are Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State), Muhammad Sirajo (Plateau), Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa), Yusuf Bashir (Taraba), Usman Musale (Yobe), Ibrahim Jauro (Yobe), Abba Mohammed (Kano State), and Bature Gafai (Katsina).

Others swon-in in Abuja on Monday are Danlami Senchi (Kebbi), and Mohammed Abubakar (Sokoto), Hassan Sule (Zamfara), Kenneth Amadi (Imo), Peter Affen (Bayelsa), Sybil Gbagi (Delta), Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos), Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun), Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo), and Bola Ademola (Ondo).

Details shortly…

The Guild 2744 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: