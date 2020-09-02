Civil society group demands petrol price, electricity tariff reversal

A civil society organisation, the Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to reverse the recent hike in pump price of premium motor spirit, known better as petrol and electricity tariff.

The group explained that the increase in the price of fuel by the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) at the depot and upward review of electricity tariff by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission reflect the administration’s alleged insensitivity ton the plight of Nigerians.

AIED Director of Media and Publicity, O’Seun John, described the said increase as draconian and anti-masses, adding that it was surprising that the government was hiking prices at a time citizens were just adjusting to life after months of lockdown occasioned by outbreak of coronavirus.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, John urged the federal government to immediately revert to the initial price and tariff of fuel and electricity respectively.

“We received with shock the report of yet another increase in the price of petrol at the depot just two months after it was hiked. It becomes extremely disturbing that this announcement was made within 24 hours that an increase in electricity tariff was also effected. We condemn this draconian anti-masses policy by a heartless administration and make bold to say that it should be rejected by every Nigerian.

“All over the world, people are just starting to pick up the pieces of their livelihood after months of economic decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While responsible governments are giving out tax relives, grants and offering succour to the citizens, including cash benefits and free electricity, the present government has chosen this low time in the lives of Nigerians to further elevate their suffering.

“The sudden fondness to tax Nigerians to death is shameful and a signpost of an administration devoid of ideas and innovations. For a country where residents cater one hundred per cent for all their needs without succour from the government, the least any responsible administration can do is seek to lessen their burden and not add to it.

“If Nigeria is broke to the point where it has to shift all responsibilities to the citizens then government at all levels have no business living the opulence life and unjustified allowances and salaries. We join the Nigeria Labour Congress and all other Civil Society Organisations to call for the immediate reversal of these hikes and unburdening of Nigerians, ” the statement read.