Civil engineer bags 6months imprisonment over N27.9m contract scam

A judge of the High Court in Maiduguri, Borno State, Justice Aisha Kumaliya, has sentenced a civil engineer, David Irumekhei, to six months combined imprisonment for his involvement in a N27.9 million contract scam.

Irumekhei was said to have been prosecuted on separate amended one count charges, bordering on cheating Terres Des Hummes Medicin Du Monde and Non-Governmental Organisation, Danish Refugee Council, to the tune of N22.9 million and N5 million respectively.

The Judge further ordered that the convict pay the sum of N5.4 million in restitution to the victim, Annur Adam, owner of both firm and NGO, and in default of payment the convict shall serve five years jail term.

While delivering judgment yesterday, Justice Kumaliya granted the defendant an option of N300, 000 fine in place of his jail term on the charge involving N5 million. On the other charge involving N22.9million, the convict was given a fine of N200, 000.

Before the judgement, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had arraigned the fraudster before the court after receiving petitions from two complainants: Annur Adam and Mohammed Kolare, who accused him of obtaining the above sums from them under the pretext of executing contracts purportedly awarded to him by a Non- Governmental Organization called Terre Des Hommes.

The first amended charge read: “That you, David Osigbe Irumekhei, sometime between October and December, 2020 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently induced Annur Adam by deceiving him to deliver the total sum of N22,900,000.00), being money allegedly to finance a contract with Terres Des Hummes Medicin Du Monde and Danish Refugee Council, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 of Penal Law Cap 102 Laws of Borno State 1994 and punishable under Section 322 of the same Law.”

The other charge reads: “That you, David Osigbe Irumekhei, sometime between October and December, 2020 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently induced Mohammed Kolare by deceiving him to deliver the total sum of Five Million (N5,000,000.00) being money allegedly to finance a contract with Terres Des Hummes Medicin Du Monde and Danish Refugee Council, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 of Penal Law Cap 102 Laws of Borno State 1994 and punishable under Section 322 of the same Law.”

After the charges were read to him in the language that he could understand, the defendant was said to have pleaded guilty to each amended charge preferred against him.

