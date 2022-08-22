Civil Defense retrieves 16,000 litres stolen petroleum from C’Rivers’ boys

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River has retrieved 16,000 litres of stolen petroleum products from vandals in the state.

The stolen products which were mainly Automotive Gas Oil, (AGO) popularly known as diesel were said to have been stored in drums and gallons and hidden in different trailer parks in the state.

The Commandant, Samuel Fadeyi said that the products were confiscated following directive from the Commandant-General of NSCDC that some suspicious activities were going on in some parks.

The commandant said that they went around trailer parks in Cross River and discovered that hawkers indeed had a lot of petroleum products stored in drums and hidden.

According to him, the storage of petroleum products was a highly regulated field and required a license for anyone to go into it because of the danger it can pose to the society if not properly handled.

“Within the last two weeks, we have impounded about 16,000 litres of AGO from different spots in the state. Some of the places we went to, we met a lot of hostilities, so we make sure that we destroy the capacity of the perpetrators from continuing in the business and quickly exit the area to avoid human casualties.

“Some of these hawkers work like cartels, once they see security officials they attack and escape but we make sure we impound the products,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday in Calabar, Fadeyi said that he had reached out to the leadership of the parks and their unions for a meeting as the activities of the hawkers had a negative impact on their integrity.

According to him, raiding the parks is not a witch-hunt but to send a strong message because of the negative impact of the activities of the hawkers on the nation’s economy and environment..

He further commended the Nigerian Navy Ship Victory (NNSV) and Sector 4, Operation Delta Safe, for partnering with the corps by impounding and apprehending smugglers of petroleum products from Nigeria to Cameroon.

