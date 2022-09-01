Civil defense condemns Yinka Ayefele’s assault, begins investigations

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has condemned the alleged physical assault on a popular Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele by an operative of the Corps just as it has began investigations.

It condemned in very strong terms the untoward attitude which is unbecoming of an officer of the law.

The Corps boss, Ahmed Audi, said that it has zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline and any atrocious behaviour inimical to the safety and security of the citizens of this country.

‘We do not in anyway condone any act of recklessness, impudence or assault on any individual or group of persons nor Infringement on the fundamental human rights of citizens whether highly or lowly placed.

“Consequently, the Commandant General has ordered that all concerned officers be identified and summoned immediately to the National Headquarters for necessary disciplinary action.” he said.

Through a statement released by the Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu he directed the Ekiti State Commandant to without delay commence full scale investigation into the incident to establish the veracity of the allegation.

Odumosu stated that the Corps tendered an unreserved apology to Ayefele, his followers, the Iloro Ekiti community and everyone affected by this condemnable and horrendous act which contradicts the Corps tenets.

According to him, the Corps is a friendly force with humility and integrity in service delivery as its watchword and firm in the implementation of our mandate but Civil in orientation.

The incident was said to have occurred in Iloro Ekiti, where Ayefele entertained guests at an event and the officer in question allegedly attempted to take money from his car but when resisted, he punched the singer in the mouth and also threatened to shoot him for refusing to give them money.

