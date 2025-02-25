Civil defence kills four bandits inside Katsina varsity

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has disclosed that no fewer than four suspected bandits in Dutsinma Local Government, Katsina State.

NSCDC stated that the gunmen were killed inside Federal University Dutsinma and at a grain storage after they attacked the places to perpetrated their acts.

The law enforcement agency spokesman in Katsina, Buhari Hamisu, confirmed this in a statement made available.to newsmen yesterday, stressed that both separate attacks were repelled.

According to him, operatives repelled an attack by suspected armed bandits who stormed the permanent site of the Federal University Dutsinma on February 21.

“The gallant men of NSCDC attached to the university successfully neutralised three criminals, including the notorious Ayuba Buzaru, who stormed the institution as their route,” he said.

The team also rescued three kidnapped victims and recovered some rustled goats, the NSCDC spokesman revealed.

He added that NSCDC personnel, in a joint operation with the police, repelled another attack on Sunday, February 23, at the Federal Government Special Grains Reserve in Darawa.

Hamisu stated, “The valiant operatives overpowered the criminals, neutralising one suspected armed bandit, while others fled with gunshot wounds.”

He confirmed that the body of the suspected criminal had been deposited at General Hospital Dutsinma.

“The armed bandits have been attempting to attack the silo, which stores grains distributed to people in Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto,” he added.

The security operatives also dispersed another group of suspected armed bandits at Gago Village, near Isah Kaita College of Education in Dutsinma, the statement said.

“The command remains dedicated to promoting safety and security for the people of the state and Nigeria as a whole while protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure,” he said.