Citizens oppression under Tinubu worse than military- Atiku

Following the arrest of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and others, a former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has described the deployment of security agencies after citizens under President Bola Tinubu’s administration as one that has surpassed military dictatorship.

Atiku noted that everyone that have criticized the administration frontally have been silenced through deployment of security agencies apprehend them for offenses they do not understand.

He faulted the administration’s style on Tuesday through a statement released on his official social media handle while reacting to activities across the nation.

According to him, “The escalating assault on civil society and the media by the Bola Tinubu administration is profoundly disturbing. The level of oppressive control now imposed surpasses even the harshest days of military dictatorship.

“The recent arrest of Mr. Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, en route to an official event, epitomizes this regime’s relentless campaign to intimidate and subdue organized labour.

“Just days prior, security forces detained a journalist, only to later claim it was a grievous error. What if the outcome had been fatal?

“Now, Tinubu’s regime extends its repressive grasp to encroach upon SERAP, an action that stands as a grave affront to our democratic values. This siege is anathema to the principles of freedom and justice.

“It is imperative that Tinubu and his security apparatus redirect their fervour and intimidation towards the true perpetrators of violence — terrorists and bandits — who are inflicting immeasurable suffering upon the Nigerian people”, he added.

The Department of State Services (DSS) arrested labour leader Joe Ajaero, and released him around midnight yesterday.

The labour leader was on his way to the United Kingdom for a Trade Union Congress (TUC) event when he was arrested at Abuja airport.

The Nigeria Labour Congress president said he was grilled for about 15 hours since his arrest around 7 am at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The labour leader said though he was detained by the DSS, some police officers also came around to grill him at the DSS office in Abuja over the #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests that took place in August.

Ajaero said he was quizzed over alleged terrorism financing involving a British national, Andrew Wynne.