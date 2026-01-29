Chukwueze loses mother 24hrs after Ndidi father’s death

Super Eagles right winger Samuel Chukwueze, who is currently on loan with Fulham, has lost his mother, Sarah Chukwueze, following a brief illness.

The news comes just two days after his colleague, Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi, lost his father in a tragic road accident along New Road, Umunede, Delta State.

The right winger’s brother, David Chukwueze, announced their mother’s passing on Instagram on Thursday, expressing the family’s immense heartache in several touching messages.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, as David did not specify the exact cause in his post.

He wrote: “Can’t even post your picture to say RIP mum. My forever love just left me without saying goodbye,” highlighting the abrupt departure that left no opportunity for final farewells. “You didn’t even carry your grandchild. Chaiiii.”

Chukwueze, who hails from Abia State, continues to receive widespread sympathy and support from fans, colleagues, and the broader soccer community during this difficult time of mourning.