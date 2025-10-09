Christopher Kolade’s death deprive us of intellectual treasures- Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned the passing of Christopher Kolade, describing the veteran broadcaster, diplomat, and corporate leader as one of Nigeria’s greatest intellectual treasures, whose death leaves a significant void in the nation’s pool of thinkers and leaders.

Hours after Kolade’s death was announced at the age of 92, Tinubu stated in a tribute that the deceased embodied exceptional brilliance, integrity, and patriotism, adding that his contributions to corporate governance, education, and national development were invaluable.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the President described the late diplomat as “a custodian of Nigeria’s enterprise history and a boardroom icon,” praising his lifelong dedication to transparency, accountability, and national service.

“Dr. Kolade was a custodian of Nigeria’s enterprise history and a boardroom icon, serving as chief executive and chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc. Beyond his corporate achievements, he was a patriot, a diplomat, and an uncompromising advocate of transparency and accountability,” he said.

Tinubu also highlighted Kolade’s distinguished roles as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, and a leading figure at the Lagos Business School.

The President further praised Kolade’s humanitarian efforts, particularly through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, which supported sickle cell patients and other causes, calling his life a model of service and selflessness.

“His passing is deeply agonising, yet we must celebrate his legacy. He lived an exemplary life and immortalised himself through his uncommon service to our nation and humanity,” Tinubu said, describing him as “a true Nigerian — selfless, resilient, and inspiring.”

President Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to Dr. Kolade’s family, friends, and associates, praying that God grant him eternal rest and provide comfort to all who mourn the loss of a true intellectual treasure.