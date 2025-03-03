Christians threaten suit against Govs closing schools for Ramadan

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has threatened to institute a lawsuit against the governors of Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi states for directing all schools in their states to close down for five weeks during Ramadan.

The religious association speaking for the Christians warned that if the directive is not reversed, a lawsuit would be issued against the state governors.

CAN President, Daniel Okoh, in a statement yesterday, condemned the decision to close down the schools by the Governors, arguing that it would worsen the education crisis in the states.

Describing the policy as discriminatory, Daniel Okoh asserted that it infringes on the rights of non-Muslim students and disrupts academic activities.

“Education is a fundamental right, and the lack of consultation with key stakeholders, including Christian leaders, educators, and parents, is condemnable”, Okoh stated.

He further urged for inclusive policymaking that considers the interests of all religious and educational groups.