Christians protest, jubilate after Fr Mbaka’s transfer to monastery

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga, has approved the transfer of the Chaplain and Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy, Ejike Mbaka, to the monastery, a development that had attracted protests and jubilations among Christians and politicians in the state and across the Southeast region of the country.

To avoid any vacuum in the administration of the Adoration Ministry, Onaga has asked that another clergyman, Anthony Amadi, resume and coordinate activities for the church immediately.

Following the transfer, Mbaka’s loyalists, however, have kicked against the move and were reported to have chased Amadi, out of the ministry, demanding that except the embattled cleric, no one would be allowed to lead the church.

While his followers had taken over the church to prevent the new clergyman from commencing his duties, some politicians and residents have started jubilating that Mbaka would not be leading Adoration ministry during 2023 election.

The cleric announced his transfer to the monastery yesterday upon re-opening of Adoration chaplaincy by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu.

Mbaka, who bore a heavy heart, reportedly managed to announce to his admirer that he had been transferred to a monastery as his new pastoral place of work and that he would not be able to continue his work with them.

As he announced his successor, Amadi, the adorers revolted and rejected his successor, as most of them were alarmed, accusing the leadership of the diocese of conspiracy and supporting politicians. The cleric told his supporters that his transfer was with immediate effect and that all that was left for him was to leave for his new place of assignment.

Meanwhile, the Church has remained silent on the issue of his transfer to the monastery, as efforts to speak with the Director, Catholic Communication, Benjamin Achi, were unsuccessful as his phone indicated switched off.

The new development came barely four months after Mbaka was banned by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu from commenting on Political issues after activities in the ministry were suspended.

Upon reopening, Mbaka was reported to have violated all the conditions and rules set out for the Chaplaincy, and went into a verbal attack on the person of Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Sequel to the outrage that followed, Onaga issued a pastoral injunction directing all Catholic faithful, priests, sisters, religious to stop visiting the ministry until further notice.

Onaga said: “In the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu, capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings, and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry; and after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated.

“And in fulfillment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is concluded.

“My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church.”

Some members of the ministry have described the development as unfortunate and a strategy to further silence the cleric after realizing his growing numbers of followers.

One of them who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity said, “All along, the Bishop has been trying to take over the Adoration Ministry. But I can assure you that no priest will succeed there. So long as Fr. Mbaka is not there, nobody will come there to worship.

“This will lead to anarchy. It’s unthinkable that this kind of harsh decision could be made. We the adorers will never accept any other priest. Fr. Mbaka suffered and built that place with sole effort. Now they have tactically hijacked the place through the backyard. Let’s see how they will succeed.”

