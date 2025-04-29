Christians demand worshippers recruitment into Kaduna hisbah

Christians under the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Zaria chapter, have appealed to the Kaduna State Government to consider the inclusion of Christian youths in the Hisbah Corps.

According to the Christian association, the call for inclusion is rooted in the belief that this move would foster religious harmony, promote peace, and enhance inclusivity across the state.

This appeal was made by Pastor Nuhu Sani, Secretary of CAN in Zaria Local Government Area, during a public forum hosted by the Kaduna State Hisbah Board.

Pastor Sani emphasized that integrating Christians into the Hisbah would help reshape the agency’s image, which many currently perceive as serving only Islamic interests.

According to him, wrongdoing is not limited to any one faith, and a diverse Hisbah Corps would reflect the state’s religious makeup more accurately.

“Both Christians and Muslims are capable of committing offences, which is why we are advocating for inclusive recruitment in Hisbah,” he stated.

He further suggested that such inclusivity would build mutual trust and enable more effective collaboration between different religious groups in addressing social and moral challenges.

During the event, Commander-General of the State Hisbah Board, Awwal Abubakar, revealed that the board has been ramping up its efforts to combat immoral behavior across the state.

Abubakar further emphasized that over 150 criminal hotspots have been uncovered through joint operations with various security forces, highlighting the ongoing collaboration in tackling these issues.