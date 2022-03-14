Christian women donate borehole to Lagos community 

As a measure to reduce stress often encountered by residents of Olowoira community in Ogba axis of Lagos, a Christian fellowship group, Women of Light Fellowship, from Chapel of Christ the Light Church, has donated a borehole facility to the community.

As gathered, part of the women’s decision to construct the borehole was to ensure that the residents have a portable water supply at their disposal often.

They added that the donation was part of the fellowship’s Corporate Social Responsibilities to mark the 22nd anniversary of the group.

The President of the group, Modupe Pitan, described the donation as a way to improve the living standard of people in the community,

Addressing the guest at the commissioning ceremony yesterday, Pitan added that the gesture would continuously put a smile on the faces of residents within the community.

She said, “Water is life and we all know the health benefits of water. This borehole is a huge success not only for the women of light but also for the residents who may not need to struggle or travel a long distance to get potable water.”

According to Pitan, it is the evangelical culture of the Women of Light Fellowship to provide basic amenities to special centres like orphanages, correctional centres, and aged people’s homes every year to mark its anniversary.

“It’s a selfless commitment and gesture and I have to commend members of this virtuous group for a job well done,” the president added.

Earlier in her speech, the secretary of the anniversary committee, Kofoworola Awobamise, commended the efforts of the group and the community for agreeing on the site and eventual sinking of the borehole there.

Wife of the church Chaplain, Titilola Oluwadare, who spoke on the passion of the women group and their members’ commitment to providing basic needs of the less privileged within and outside their environs, urged them to continue on the path of righteousness in their line of corporate evangelism.

The traditional leader for the community, Kareem Ogungbeye, commended the group for the gesture and promise that he would ensure proper maintenance of the borehole.

Ogungbeye disclosed that out of four communities that were penciled down for the facility by the Women of Light, Olowoira was chosen, adding this is a great thing to happen during my reign as it will serve three or four streets and solve the problem of water shortage.

He said that the Women of Light has solved one of the problems battling the community but yet the residents would always ask for more.

“This is a wonderful job. We commend you and we are happy with the site of the borehole because most of our aged mothers live here. They will not need to trek a long distance to fetch water now that one is in front of their homes,” the chief added.

