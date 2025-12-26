Christian, Muslim groups differ over US airstrike in Sokoto

Christian and Muslim organizations in Nigeria have expressed sharply contrasting views over the recent U.S. military airstrike against terrorist targets, revealing deep divisions on the operation’s impact on national security, sovereignty, and interfaith relations.

While some see it as a necessary blow against extremists, others warn it could worsen instability and inflame religious tensions across the country.

The controversy intensified after the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed air operations against Islamic State-linked militants in northwest Nigeria, with the Federal Government noting that the strikes were conducted within the framework of existing security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

However, prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, condemned the airstrikes, urging President Bola Tinubu to halt military collaboration with the U.S.

The cleric cautioned that foreign intervention could erode national sovereignty and escalate violence in the region.

“Dropping bombs will not solve Nigeria’s security challenges,” Gumi said, warning that portraying the strikes as protection for one religious group risks deepening sectarian divisions.

Gumi stressed that Nigerian forces should lead counterterrorism efforts through intelligence-driven ground operations.

Meanwhile, among Christian leaders, reactions were mixed. Auxiliary Bishop of Maiduguri, Bishop John Bakeni, welcomed the airstrikes, describing them as a timely response to extremist attacks.

“In the face of relentless assaults on civilians, any action that weakens terrorist networks and saves lives deserves careful consideration,” Bishop Bakeni said, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in supporting Nigeria’s security agencies.

Conversely, Bishop Matthew Kukah of Sokoto urged caution, emphasizing that violence alone cannot end terrorism.

“While we understand the need to respond to terrorists, relying solely on foreign airstrikes risks complicating the problem and ignoring the root causes of violence,” he said, calling for moral restraint and community resilience as essential elements in combating extremism.

Other Christian voices stressed that terrorism affects both Christians and Muslims, warning against framing the crisis exclusively along religious lines.

Although the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has yet to issue an official position, but is reportedly consulting members, focusing on unity and the protection of all citizens.

The Federal Government maintained that the strikes were part of coordinated counterterrorism operations, asserting that Nigeria retains oversight and control of its security efforts while engaging international partners.

The Guild reports that the divergent reactions from Christian and Muslim leaders, including Bishops Bakeni and Kukah, illustrate the delicate balance Nigeria faces in addressing terrorism while safeguarding national cohesion and preventing religious polarization.