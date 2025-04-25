Christian group gives Kaduna worshippers security tips against gunmen

In the wake of recent attacks on churches, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, has launched an initiative to empower worshippers with essential security tips to protect themselves against armed attacks.

While hampering the security tips, the group urged its members to remain vigilant and proactive in identifying individuals who pose threats to peace and seek to cause mayhem.

The State Chairman, Rev. Ma’aji Caleb, shared these security tips during a courtesy visit from clergy members of the TEKAN/ECWA bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Caleb, as part of the security measures, emphasized the importance of community awareness and cooperation in maintaining peace, stating that it is the collective responsibility of Christians to be alert and report any suspicious activities.

“If you see something, say something. It’s our responsibility to be vigilant so that everyone can live peacefully and pursue their daily livelihoods,” he said.

He reassured the visiting clergy that the Christian community in Kaduna remains committed to collaborating with the state government to identify and deal with elements that may threaten the stability and development of the state.

Highlighting the role of faith leaders, Rev. Caleb noted, “We are doing our part to guide our followers to obey the law and remain watchful of individuals who may seek to disrupt the relative peace being sustained by the current administration.”

He encouraged church leaders to lead by example through honesty and transparency, and to consistently speak the truth to their congregations.

The state chairman stressed the importance of partnering with government authorities to build a peaceful, unified, and progressive society where people can thrive.

Meanwhile, Ejoka Enalegwu, who led the TEKAN/ECWA delegation, said the visit was meant to show solidarity with the state CAN chairman.

He further encouraged Caleb to remain steadfast in line with biblical teachings for the advancement of the church, the state, and the nation.