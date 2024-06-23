30.2 C
Christ embassy headquarters goes up in flames

...Lagos Govt. deploys firefighters

Property worth several millions of Naira were destroyed when fire engulfed the headquarters of Christ Embassy Church in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The fire that razed the building was said to have started at about 9 am when the members were about settling down for the Sunday religious service.

Our correspondent observed that the fire had been raging since it broke out, preventing both religious and other activities around the premises.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were also said to have arrived at the scene to try and put out the fire.

The area has been cordoned-off by the police to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The inferno was confirmed by the Director of the firefighters, Margret Adeseye, in a voice note made available to The Guild correspondent.

Adeseye said that the firefighters were battling with the inferno to prevent further spread to adjourning properties around Oregon axis of the state.

