Chrisland student’s mother blames substance intake for daughter’s sexual misconduct

The mother of the 10-year-old Chrisland female student suspended for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct during a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has disclosed that her daughter’s conduct in the video clip that was being disseminated on different social media platforms was influenced by substances she was forced to take by her fellow male students.

She noted that the daughter was brought up with good family values and that the male assaulters allegedly forced her to do what she did while they recorded it as well as posted it on different social media platforms which had later gone viral.

The mother of the girl further alleged that her daughter, after learning of the actions in the video that was still been circulated, had become traumatized and could not understand how she got involved in such unholy action.

According to her, the influence of the substance contributed greatly to her behavior because she wouldn’t have done it under normal circumstances and she did it out of fear as well after the boys threatened her.

She narrated: “They went out in the morning for breakfast and one of the boys, Kachi, begged her to borrow him her phone charger.After dinner, Kachi called her room that she should come and take her charger. She went there for her charger. When she got into the room, one of them said she should take her charger from the toilet.

“They hijacked her and told her to take a substance, so they were all under the influence. She said after that, she did not know what she was doing again. They told her to be climbing them and someone stood there videoing it and posting it out.”

Aside from the substances, the mother of the suspended girl further alleged that the school management was shielding other students that raped and recorded her daughter during their foreign trip abroad.

Through a video released on her social media handle on Monday, the victim’s mother further accused the school management of conspiracy and threats as she cried out to Nigerians to assist her in getting justice that her daughter deserved.

The student’s mother, who refused to disclose name the girl’s name safety reasons, alleged that the school was aware of what happened to her daughter and decided to conceal the truth.

Also, she said that they confronted the school after they realized what actually happened to their daughter and made it known that they were aware of what transpired between their child and male students during their excursion.

The girl’s mother claimed that she and the father’s actions resulted in the school’s decision to suspend their daughter indefinitely without allowing proper investigations.

She said that sometime in March, the school management had invited her for interaction but they didn’t mention what actually occurred and that they only told her that her daughter was involved in a truth or dare game and kissed a boy.

On their advice, she said she had promised to discipline her daughter to make her desist from such action and that she should not disclose what transpired to her husband during the trip abroad.

She said that they threatened her daughter with death if she opens up to tell anyone what happened during an interrogation without her consent.

“I left but they took my daughter elsewhere to interrogate her without my consent. They’ve been threatening that if she speaks out, they are going to kill her. That’s it is a men’s world and she shouldn’t disclose it to me”

