Chrisland: Our children and 21st century 

Growing up, only a smaller percentage of my generation gave our parents serious problems. Our parents had little challenges to contend with training us but today’s parents of which I’m one are facing a lot of issues raising children. Our children are facing so many distractions, many of which we lack knowledge of.

It is tough. Then, smoking cigarettes, Indian Hemp, petty stealing, and street fighting dominated our environment. Of course, there was the slave trade, there was prostitution, the oldest trade. The Holy Bible also gives a vivid account of all of these.

Today’s children are heavily distracted by the products of technology; television, computer, cellphone, and adulterated religious teachings, sometimes fanatical.

These came with so many immoral contents, including pornography. Unfortunately, parents who had earlier been exposed to these contents hid it away from their children with the pretense that it never existed.

We are so shy to discuss sexuality education with our children and when we teach from the Bible, we concentrate on the positive values alone as if there are no lessons to learn from the adulterous life of King David and the sectarian ways of a Saul who later became Paul.

If Bible were to be written today, many pastors would have refused to include the story of the Harlot, Rehab, who saved Joshua and Caleb in Jericho. This is what makes Bible a complete book, it gives vivid accounts of the good, the bad, and the ugly men, angels, demons, principalities, and powers.

For me, our hypocrisy has not helped our children, it has only forced them to act like saints in the church while they spend time with the world in their closets. The Internet has done more harm to us than good. It has brought us closer to learn our various cultures and gone further to pollute our morality in the process.

It has made our transactions easy but it has failed to solve the pains of sin and death. No innovation has stopped death from killing us. As parents, our knowledge to successfully train our children seems inadequate to compete with what technology is teaching them daily. We mix how our parents raised us with what the book taught us to teach children nowadays whose thoughts process moves at the speed of light.

This is their world, they were born into it, and they know it better than us, including the most sensitive side of it, the “Google”, which is daily compressing the wisdom of all races with a gentle click of the Search Engine.

It is open to whosoever that can search it irrespective of his race or colour, age or gender. It is not that our African ancestors do not have their own book of knowledge, they have but it is not open to all to see.

For instance “IFA” is a compendium of Yoruba wisdom and it contains both the good and the bad aspects, but it is not open to all of us like the Bible and Al Quran. The books of God are complete but human beings are incomplete.

So it is very easy to blame the parents when a child falls, forgetting that today’s parents are working their asses out under serious pressure. The pressure that their children are home doing nothing because of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike; the pressure that their children have graduated but have no job; pressure that their daughters are old enough to get married but the economy has made it impossible.

The pressure that their children are into yahoo-yahoo but they don’t have the courage to stop them because they must eat even if they must die.

Pressure, it is pressure for today’s parents. Unless you are favoured.

Kunle Awosiyan is a journalist based in Lagos

