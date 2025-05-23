Chinese varsities extends admission to foreign students after U.S. ban

Several Chinese universities have extended admission offers to foreign students affected by a United States government policy that barred their enrollment at Harvard, offering them an alternative to continue their education.

Among the institutions is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 66th in the 2025 Times Higher Education global rankings, which has stepped in to support displaced international students.

On Friday, HKUST announced it would provide “unconditional offers” to international students previously admitted to Harvard, after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump revoked the Ivy League university’s authority to enroll them for allegedly failing to meet federal demands.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security accused Harvard of “fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.”

In response, HKUST said it would “ensure a smooth transition” for students affected by the policy and affirmed its commitment to academic freedom and inclusion.

In a press release, HKUST stated it was “extending this opportunity to ensure talented students can pursue their educational goals without disruption.”

The university added that it would prioritize expedited admissions, facilitate credit transfers, and provide visa assistance and housing support through a dedicated team.

Meanwhile, Harvard has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, arguing that the revocation violates U.S. law.

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body—international students who contribute significantly to the university and its mission,” Harvard claimed in the legal filing.

“The revocation continues a series of government actions to retaliate against Harvard for our refusal to surrender our academic independence and submit to the federal government’s illegal assertion of control over our curriculum, faculty, and student body,” Harvard President Alan Garber added.

Responding to the lawsuit, White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson said, “If only Harvard cared this much about ending the scourge of anti-American, antisemitic, pro-terrorist agitators on their campus, they wouldn’t be in this situation to begin with.”

“Harvard should spend their time and resources on creating a safe campus environment instead of filing frivolous lawsuits,” Jackson added.

According to reports Harvard relies heavily on tuition from international students, who make up nearly a third of its student population.

Many of them pay full tuition, unlike domestic students who can access financial assistance such as scholarships and loans.