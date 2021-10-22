Chinese president promises to strengthen Nigeria, China bilateral ties

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has promised to strengthen the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and his country as well as take it to a new height.

Jinping said that Nigeria remain a strategic partner that pave the way for the country to achieve better relations with other countries in the continent.

He made the promise in a letter sent to President Muhammadu Buhari as part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between both countries.

The Chinese president, through a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Friday, stressed that he attached great importance to the development of China-Nigeria relations.

He assured President Buhari that his country would spare no effort in strengthening the existing bilateral relations with Nigeria to attain new milestone.

‘‘Nigeria is an important strategic partner of China in Africa. China-Nigeria cooperation has been the pacesetter of China-Africa cooperation,’’ President Xi wrote in a letter to the Nigerian leader, appreciating his congratulatory letter on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which came up October 1″.

