Chinese president promises to strengthen Nigeria, China bilateral ties

Jinping said that Nigeria remain a strategic partner that pave the way for the country to achieve better relations with other countries in the continent.
He made the promise in a letter sent to President Muhammadu Buhari as part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between both countries.
The Chinese president, through a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Friday, stressed that he attached great importance to the development of China-Nigeria relations.