China writes off Congo DR’s debts, earmark funds for projects

The Chinese Government has announced the cancellation of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) debts which were due for repayment at the end of last year.

After the cancellation, the government has also concluded plans to provide funds for the completion of some selected projects considered to aid development in the country.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, who was on a five-nation tour of the Africa continent.

Other points relating to the management and impact of the coronavirus pandemic were also addressed during a meeting between the Chinese foreign minister and Congolese officials.

Congolese Foreign Minister, Ntumba Nzenza, welcomed the decisions taken at the meeting, saying, “It is in times of difficulty that we recognize true friends and China is one of the friends of the DRC.”

Earlier during his visit in Nigeria, Wang held a bilateral meeting with his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama, in the capital Abuja to strengthen their existing cordial ties, according to a statement by the Nigerian Foreign Ministry.

Onyeama said China was of immense assistance to Nigeria at the start of the pandemic, noting that the donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) helped the nation fight COVID-19.

After the visit to DRC, Wang is expected to visit Botswana, Tanzania, and Seychelles before returning home.