National

Chinese student bags jail term for raping 10 UK women

By Felix Kuyinu

A 28-year-old Chinese Ph.D student, Zhenao Zou, has been sentenced to 22years imprisonment by a United Kingdom (UK) court after 10 women accused him of raping them in different places.

The women, who narrated their harrowing experiences, stated that they were drugged and then raped by the young man who was in the UK to study.

The Presiding Judge, Rossina Cottage, who convicted Zou to 22 years and 227 days on Thursday after being found guilty on the 27 counts of rape, extreme pornographic image and three counts for possessing a controlled sexual drugs at the London Crown Court on Thursday, said that the youngman used a manipulative trick to hide that he is a sexual predator.

During his trial at the court, the prosecution stated that Zou raped the victims and then recorded the act with the intention to blackmail.

He added that the 20 other women contacted the Police force saying they may have been victims of the convicted Chinese student.

