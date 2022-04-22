China prepares 2,222 Ferrari vehicles for recall over brake faults

No fewer than 2,222 Ferrari vehicles have been reported to have experienced faulty brakes across China and the company has started preparing for a call to rectify the mechanical issues.

The number of faulty cars were discovered by the Chinese Administration for Market Regulation after vehicle owners and traders raised concerns over their performance on the road.

Following the discovery, the country’s regulatory body has concluded plans to commence returning of the affected vehicles to the manufacturer beginning from next month, May 30th.

The regulatory agency stated that their investigations revealed that the cars showed mechanical issues as regards brakes which could lead to road crashes if not rectified.

According to a statement issued by the agency yesterday, it said that cars to be recalled were imported into the country between March 2010 and March 2019 and that it included 458 of each of Ferrari’s Italia, Speciale and Spider models.

“Starting from May 30, the Italian manufacturer will recall some cars imported during between March 2010 and March 2019 including 458 of each of its Italia, Speciale and Spider models.”

However, the regulator did not explain the delay in implementing the recall.

